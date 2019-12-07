MANILA, Philippines – Having endured the long wait, Jerwin Ancajas isn’t about to rush things up in his eighth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

Ancajas will still be patient, timing his shots and looking for openings against Chilean Miguel Gonzalez on Saturday, December 7 (Sunday, December 8, Philippine time) at Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico.

According to chief trainer Joven Jimenez, Ancajas will not be looking for the knockout right away. Instead, the methodical Filipino southpaw will try to feel out Gonzalez’ first, testing the Chilean’s strength and skill before making his move.

“We’ll assess the situation (inside the ring) first and proceed from there,” said Jimenez.

Ancajas was supposed to tangle with Jonathan Rodriguez in Stockton, California, on November 2, but the title duel got scrapped after the Mexican encountered visa problems and could not complete the required medicals on time.

Rather than return to the Philippines, Ancajas and Jimenez decided to stay in the US to continue training in preparation for the Gonzalez bout.

The decision worked out well as Ancajas, with the constant monitoring of dietitian/nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, again breezed through the scales.

In the official weigh-in on Friday, Ancajas checked in at 114.4 pounds, same as the challenger who’s three years older at 30 and 2 ½ inches shorter at 5-foot-3 ½.

This made Ancajas happy as he didn’t struggle and didn’t starve himself to make weight, bared Jumenez.

While Gonzalez’s 31-2 with 8 knockouts record isn’t fearsome, Ancajas, 31-1-2, 21 knockouts, is far from being complacent.

Fact is, according to Jimenez, Ancajas worked out as hard as he did for the Rodriguez fight, training and sparring with Seattle-based Filipino Joebert Alvarez, who together with his coach Dodong Llagas, provided them company in Redondo Beach, where they holed up before proceeding to Mexico last week.

Former Philippine team standout Fernando Parcon will serve as Ancajas’ cut man for the Gonzalez bout, where Ancajas intends to enter the ring at 130 pounds.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, also the president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions has promised Ancajas a super fight against either Juan Francisco Estrada or another big star early next year, if he gets past Gonzalez.

This pumps up Ancajas even more. – Rappler.com