MANILA, Philippines – Marlon Tapales may be on a seven-fight knockout streak, but he is not about to attack Ryosuke Iwasa in wanton abandon on Saturday, December 7 (Sunday, December 8, Philippine time).

The Filipino southpaw does not want to promise another stoppage when he tangles with the Japanese for the International Boxing Federation interim super bantamweight crown at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

That’s because like him, Iwasa is a former world champion chasing the 122-pound regular belt.

“I can’t say whether I’ll get the knockout, but I’m going to try my best to give a good fight,” said Tapales, who had to vacate the World Boxing Organization bantamweight throne on April 23, 2017, after coming in overweight against Shohei Omori in Osaka, Japan.

With only pride at stake, Tapales eventually stopped the Japanese in the 11th round.

Tapales learned his lesson and from then on has been on weight in his succeeding 4 bouts which raised his record to 33 wins and two losses, 16 by knockout.

Guided by former world champion Rodel Mayol, Tapales easily made weight on Friday, December 6, checking in at 121.5 pounds, the same as Iwasa (26-3, 16 knockouts).

According to Mayol, Tapales is 100% ready after holding training camp in Marvin Somodio’s Combinations Gym in Carson, California, but thinks his ward is in for a tight fight against Iwasa, who has fought in 4 world title bouts.

At 5-foot-7 1/2, Iwasa towers over Tapales by over 3 inches, although the southpaw from Tubod, Lanao del Norte, holds the edge as far as power is concerned.

Iwasa admits Tapales may be the stronger puncher, but said he’s “going to make him miss and land my best shots.”

The winner between Tapales and Iwasa is headed for a clash with IBF regular super bantam titlist Daniel Roman. – Rappler.com