MANILA, Philippines – Marlon Tapales blew his bid for another world title crack on Saturday, December 7 (Sunday, December 8, Philippine time) losing by 11th-round technical knockout to Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa in their battle for the International Boxing Federation international super bantamweight belt at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Already behind on points, Tapales got tagged by an overhand left, flooring him at the 1:09 mark of the 11th round. He beat the count but failed to convince referee Shada Murdaugh he was fit to continue.

It was a disappointing stint for Tapales, who hardly threw combinations and was constantly looking for that one big punch that never came.

The rangier Iwasa, on the other hand, wisely kept his distance, peppering Tapales with jabs before sneaking in lefts, including one that rocked the Filipino in the 3rd round.

Tapales' best round was the 5th when he connected with a right hook and a left straight.

Iwasa, however, was in control starting the 8th as Tapales saw his 12-fight winning streak, the last 7 by knockout, broken.

In the 3rd, Tapales, who was trained by former world champion Rodel Mayol, fell on one knee following a clash of heads which Murdaugh called a knockdown.

Iwasa, who got a mandatory crack on IBF regular champion Daniel Roman, improved to 27-3 with 17 knockouts while dealing Tapales, the former World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion, his third loss in 36 fights, 16 by knockout.

Present at ringside were Rex "Wakee" Salud, Tapales' benefactor, and two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa. – Rappler.com