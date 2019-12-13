MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a busy 2020 for Jerwin Ancajas with 3 fights likely lined up.

Fresh off his eighth successful defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown in Mexico, Ancajas is on relax mode with chief trainer Joven Jimenez at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

They are slated to visit Bukidnon and other areas in Mindanao, before returning to spend Christmas with their families.

But on December 26, Ancajas and Jimenez will begin their preparations for Ancajas’ next fight which will definitely be in March 2020.

According to Jimenez, he met with Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, on Thursday night, December 12 and the international matchmaker told him Ancajas will be pitted against either a Japanese or a Mexican challenger.

As to where the fight would be, Jimenez said it is still up for discussion, with the Philippines even in the equation.

Impressed with Ancajas’ 6th round demolition of Chilean challenger Miguel Gonzalez on Saturday, December 7 (Sunday, December 8, Philippine time) in Puebla City, Gibbons wants the pride of Panabo City to have 3 fights next year.

Even before Ancajas’ bout with Gonzalez, Gibbons is already pushing for a unification title duel against the champions of the other major boxing associations and this could happen in the next two 2020 fights.

Ancajas, who has one more fight to go in his contract with Top Rank Promotions, told Rappler earlier he is ready to battle it out with whoever Gibbons chooses.

For now, however, Ancajas is content on spending time with his family, since he and Jimenez left for the United States on October 18.

They also spent two months holed out at the Naval Education and Doctrine Command in San Antonio, Zambales, where Ancajas held training camp for Jonathan Rodriguez, whom Gonzalez replaced after the Mexican failed to secure a visa in time to complete his medicals. – Rappler.com