MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero intends to accomplish what Nonito Donaire failed to do – beat Naoya "Monster" Inoue.

Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, wants Casimero to get a chance to realize his dream.

Gibbons disclosed during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, December 17, that initial talks were already held and advanced negotiations are slated in Tokyo before Christmas.

"I will be meeting with Top Rank big boss Bob Arum and (Teiken Promotions head) Akihiko Honda in Japan next week and we'll discuss it (Inoue versus Casimero)," said Gibbons, also an international matchmaker.

During his last fight on November 30 (December 1, Philippine time) in Birmingham, England, Casimero stopped the highly touted Zolani Tete in 3 rounds, after which the pride of Ormoc City called out Inoue to take him on next.

Though the unbeaten Inoue (19-0, 16 knockouts) responded he's "interested" in a unification title duel with Casimero, the bout isn't likely to happen early 2020.

That's because Inoue, a three-division world champion, sustained facial fractures during his unanimous decision win over Donaire on November 7 in Saitama, Japan, and would need more time before returning to the ring.

According to Gibbons, Casimero has the tools to topple Inoue from his lofty pedestal and come close to clearing out the 118-pound division, where Frenchman Nordine Oubaali reigns as World Boxing Council champion.

"Casimero reminds of what Donaire was 7 years ago," said Gibbons, hinting the Filipino Flash was past his prime and yet gave Inoue, the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation unified titlist, some trouble in their World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final.

No wonder, Casimero (29-4, 20 knockouts) is confident when asked of his chances against Inoue.

Casimero believes if he can land one solid shot, Inoue will feel his power and will become vulnerable.

"A Casimero-Inoue fight is a match made in heaven…. their styles complement each," said Gibbons, who also represents IBF super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas, IBF mini flyweight champion Pedro Taduran, and eight-division world champion Pacquiao.

If ever the Inoue-Casimero fight pushes through, Gibbons thinks it will be held in the United States because Arum wants to build up Inoue as boxing's next superstar. – Rappler.com