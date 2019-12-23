MANILA, Philippines – Well-prepared and fighting at home, Randy Petalcorin bungled his first crack at a world crown.

Given a second chance, Petalcorin will have plenty to overcome.

The Filipino southpaw will be battling unscathed champion Kenshiro Teraji for the World Boxing Council light flyweight title at the 17,000-seat Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, December 23.

A substitute for Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado, who knocked him out in their battle for the International Boxing Federation light flyweight belt last year at Midas Hotel in Pasay, Petalcorin was forced to take the fight in 4 weeks’ notice.

And Shiro is even more formidable than Alvarado with a 16-0 slate, including 9 knockouts.

At 5-foot-5, Shiro is 2 inches taller than Petalcorin and is an inch longer in reach.

Shiro has also mastered 4 Filipino opponents, the last being Jonathan Taconing, who got stopped in 4 rounds on July 12 in Osaka.

The others were former world champion Milan Melindo, who got knocked out in 7 rounds, Lester Abutan, and Rolly Sumalpong in descending order.

Though he has fought in Australia and China, Petalcorin, who’s turning 28 on December 31, will also be fighting in Japan for the first time.

Petalcorin, however, is unfazed by the odds.

Together with his trainer, Jose Velendes, they trained hard while studying tapes of Shiro’s previous fights.

While he made the mistake of trading power punches with Alvarado, Petalcorin (32-3 with 23 knockouts) intends to be more careful this time.

He plans to make use of his fast hands and mobile footwork to unravel Shiro’s weaknesses first before moving in when an opening comes up.

Petalcorin knows this could be his final drive for glory and will be doing it full throttle. – Rappler.com