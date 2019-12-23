MANILA, Philippines – For the second time, Randy Petalcorin blew his chance to become a world champion.

Vulnerable to body blows, the Filipino Petalcorin bowed to Ken Shiro in their battle for the Japanese's World Boxing Council light flyweight title on Monday, December 23, at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

Petalcorin gamely traded punches with Shiro in the first two rounds, landing some and receiving many.

In the 3rd round, however, Shiro targeted Petalcorin's midsection which turned out to be the Filipino's weakness as the Japanese put him down thrice, the last time he was saved by the bell.

Petalcorin opted to exchange again with Shiro in the 4th, but again got tagged by a wicked right to the body that sent him down for good at the 1:08 mark.

It was a virtual repeat of Petalcorin's failed bid against Felix Alvarado, who knocked him out in the 7th round of their International Boxing Federation light flyweight belt tussle last year at Midas Hotel in Pasay City.

The 27-year-old Shiro stretched his win run to 17, 5 against Filipinos, with 10 knockouts.

Petalcorin, turning 28 on December 31, dropped to 32-4 with 23 knockouts, further dampening his hopes of becoming the 108-pound king. – Rappler.com