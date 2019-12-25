MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has cemented his status as one of the wealthiest sports icons of his time after making it to Forbes' top 10 list of richest athletes of the decade.

Pacquiao, according to Forbes, made $435 million from 2010 to 2019, placing him at No. 8 in the list that also includes LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

Almost half of his earnings came from his megabout in 2015 against Mayweather Jr – dubbed as the "Fight of the Century" – as Pacquiao reportedly raked in a little north of $150 million despite the loss.

The only eight-division world champion in boxing also had million dollar fights against Timothy Bradley, Jeff Horn, and Adrien Broner.

Now 41, Pacquiao is expected to earn more as he defends the World Boxing Association welterweight title he won over Keith Thuman in July.

Mayweather, meahwhile, topped the list with $915 million, with more than half of it coming from his bouts against Pacquiao and Conor McGregor in 2017.

Despite retiring from the sport, the 42-year-old Mayweather still managed to make more money after earning around $10 million in his exhibition match against Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo ($800 million) and Lionel Messi ($750 million) placed No. 2 and No. 3, while NBA star James ($680 million) and tennis legend Federer ($640 million) rounded out the top 5.

Golf greats Woods ($615 million) and Phil Mickelson ($480 million) placed No. 6 and No. 7, while NBA star Kevin Durant ($425 million) and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton ($400 million) landed at No. 9 and No. 10. – Rappler.com