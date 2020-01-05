MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship gave back to the community for the holidays by visiting Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila, just before Christmas.

In partnership with Global Citizen, ONE Championship – the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world – gave brand-new clothing and apparel to Young Focus, a local non-governmental organization.

Young Focus, which previously worked with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, has been providing health and educational services for underprivileged children in the area.

Last year, ONE Championship also visited Young Focus and brought along Team Lakay stalwarts Joshua Pacio, Geje Eustaquio, and Danny Kingad, who bonded with the youth through MMA.

In Singapore, ONE Championship handed out donations and gifts to migrant workers, covering 650 beneficiaries in collaboration with ItsRainingRaincoats.

ONE Championship returns to action in 2020 with ONE: A New Tomorrow, which will be staged at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 10. – Rappler.com