MANILA, Philippines – The Jerwin Ancajas-Jonathan Javier Rodriguez title duel will happen after all.

And it will even be held on a grander scale as it will serve as the chief support of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder grudge rematch on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23, Philippine time) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Ancajas was supposed to dangle the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown against Rodriguez last November 2, but the fight got scrapped after the Mexican failed to get his US visa in time.

Rather than return home, Ancajas opted to stay in California to train and successfully defended the 115-pound title for the eighth time against Chilean Miguel Gonzalez in Puebla, Mexico on December 7.

Ancajas knocked out Gonzalez in the 6th round, duplicating his one-sided stoppage of Japanese Ryuichi Funai after the end of the 6th round in Stockton, California last May 4.

After being informed of the development by Sean Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, Joven Jimenez, chief trainer of Ancajas, decided to raise their level of training at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Since Ancajas has started his physical conditioning on December 26, Jimenez decided to test his level of preparedness by making him spar on Thursday.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas sweated it out for 6 rounds against Daniel Lim and John Mark Alimane and acquitted himself well.

Apart from Lim and Alimane, Jimenez said Miller Alapormina, Angelo Beltran, Alexix Abillar and George Nuez will also serve as Ancajas’ sparring partners to provide a variety of styles.

The 24-year-old Rodriguez is perceived to be a more dangerous foe than Gonzalez, not only because of his 21-1 record with 15 knockouts, the last of which he rendered former world title contender Felipe Orucuta comatose before making a full recovery.

Ancajas, who turned 28 on New Year, totes a 32-1-2 slate with 22 knockouts.

Jimenez said Ancajas currently weighs 135 pounds but sees no problem for his ward hitting the division limit under the supervision of nutritionist/dietitian Jeaneth Aro.

Team Ancajas intends to leave for Los Angeles, California on February 1 for the final phase of training before proceeding to Las Vegas a week before the pay-per-view fight card. – Rappler.com