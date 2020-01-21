MANILA, Philippines – Prime prospect Jade Bornea gets to showcase his capability when he tangles with fellow unbeaten boxer Ernesto Delgadillo on Thursday, January 30 (Friday, January 31, Philippine time) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation super flyweight crown at Legends Casino and Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

Fighting in the United States only for the first time, Bornea was given the opportunity to headline the UFC Fight Pass card by Roy Jones Jr. owing to his excellent 14-0, 10 knockouts record.

There will be no walk in the park for Bornea in the 10-rounder as he’s pitted against Delgadillo, a Mexican ring technician boasting an 11-win, no loss, 2-draw slate with 2 knockouts.

Though the 24-year-old Bornea has the clear edge in power, Delgadillo, 26, is perceived to be a master strategist who has faced better competition.

Bornea, born in Arakan, North Cotabato, and a resident of General Santos City, impressed Jones when he stopped his last three opponents.

Bornea, a former amateur standout with international exposure, is wrapping up training at the Wild Card Gym of renowned trainer Freddie Roach in Hollywood under the guidance of Stanley Godinez and former world champion Rodel Mayol.

According to Bornea in a YouTube video, he is ready to fight Delgadillo, a former World Boxing Council US super flyweight titlist and Texas State flyweight champion.

“Ready na,” said Bornea, who is down to 122 pounds, just seven over the division limit.

Fighting out of Sanman Promotions under JC Manangquil, Bornea formerly held the International Boxing Federation Youth super flyweight and World Boxing Organization super flyweight titles. – Rappler.com