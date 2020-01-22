MANILA, Philippines – IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is no stranger to fight cancellations. Fact is, he has lost count on how many times it has happened to him.

That’s why, upon receiving information his ninth title defense against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez in Las Vegas, which was supposed to be on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23, Philippine time) has been called off again, and may not happen at all, Ancajas took it in stride.

Ancajas shrugged off the mental distraction and focused on his training at the compound of Engr. Gilbert S. Cruz in Barangay Olingan in Dipolog City.

Cruz is the president and chief company innovator of Big Boss Cement, Inc, which supported Ancajas in his successful eighth title defense against Chilean Miguel Gonzalez on December 7 at Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla City, Mexico.

Gonzalez replaced Rodriguez after the Mexican failed to secure his US visa on time for his November 22 title duel against Ancajas.

“I’m used to it (cancellation),” said Ancajas in Filipino. “All I want is to fight, regardless of who I will be facing.”

According to trainer Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’ next title defense is likely to happen in the second week of April, with the possible opponents being thoroughly evaluated by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, also the president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions.

While the search is going on, Jimenez and Ancajas are training diligently, running in the mountainous terrain and doing ring work at an improvised gym.

“Training is going along well,” said Ancajas. “We are being provided with our needs and the place is very conducive.”

Helping in the preparations are Survival Camp boxers Daniel Lim, John Mark Alimane, Alexis Abilar, Alan Alberca, Jomar Caindog, Angelo Beltran and George Nuez, Jesar Ancajas, Johny Dumo and Teddy Dumo. Serving as cooks are Nino Jonnel Jimenez and Vin Ryan Jimenez.

Revered promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, which holds the right on Ancajas' next fight, is reportedly considering Ancajas to headline a fight card in the US. – Rappler.com