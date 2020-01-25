MANILA, Philippines – For Pedro Taduran, it hardly matters that he is going to dangle his crown for the first time in hostile territory.

He is focused on the task at hand, knowing Mexican Daniel Valladares is a dangerous challenger.

Taduran, along with chief handler Art Monis and trainer former world champion Tacy Macalos will be leaving for Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Saturday, January 25, to defend the International Boxing Federation (IBF) mini flyweight title against Valladares on Sunday, February 2, at Gimnasio Cedereg.

According to Monis, Taduran – who totes a 14-2 win-loss record with 11 knockouts – has trained well in La Union and is ready to go toe-to-toe with the rugged Valladares (22-1), who counts Filipinos Christian Araneta and former world champion Merlito Sabillo among his 13 knockout victims.

Fact is, Taduran still went through his training regimen and sparred for 4 rounds on Friday, less than a day before flying to Japan for a connecting flight to Mexico, where he will undergo light training to keep his weight in check and maintain peak form.

Monis said the battle plan is for Taduran to launch a body attack on Vallladres, who fought mostly at 108 pounds before sliding to 105 to battle Taduran.

"Based on what we saw, Valladares also comes forward and punches a lot, so we'll be ready for war," said Monis. "Whoever lands the solid blow first will have the advantage."

The 23-year-old Taduran, a southpaw from Libon, Albay, recovered from a first-round knockdown to stop compatriot Samuel Salva in 5 rounds and clinch the IBF 105-pound title last September.

He hopes to stay king among small fighters and spark this year's title defenses of fellow Filipino world champions Manny Pacquiao, Jerwin Ancajas, and Johnriel Casimero. – Rappler.com