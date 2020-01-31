MANILA, Philippines – Pedro Taduran hopes to stop Mexican Daniel Valladares with body blows when they collide for the Filipino’s International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown on Saturday, February 1 (Sunday, February 2, Philippine time) at Gimnasio Cedereg in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Art Monis, Taduran’s handler, disclosed the fight strategy before they flew out of the country last Saturday and said they’re sticking to the plan, especially if Valladares decides to engage toe-to-toe.

With only light training ahead for Taduran, attention is focused on the pride of Libon, Albay making the 105-pound limit on Friday’s official weigh-in.

Monis told PowcastSports Taduran weighed 106.4 on Wednesday, so it’s almost certain the 23-year-old southpaw would make the grade.

Former IBF light flyweight champion Tacy Macalos is supervising Taduran’s training.

Unable to accompany Team Taduran to Mexico, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons has designated Javier Jimenez, a former marine who has worked with boxers for 25 years, to attend to the Filipinos’ needs.

“He (Jimenez) is taking care of everything,” said Gibbons, who intends to be in Mexico in time for the weigh-in.

And thus far, Jimenez has met Team Taduran’s expectations, including hotel accommodations and training gym, according to Monis of Hardstone Monis Boxing Gym in Valenzuela City.

According to Gibbons, he’s confident Taduran would emerge triumphant because he works hard like Pacquiao and is a “non-stop punching machine.”

Unless, of course, the machine conks out. – Rappler.com