MANILA, Philippines – Marco John Rementizo hopes to snap Wanheng Menayothin’s epic win run when they tangle for the Thai’s World Boxing Council minimumweight crown at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Saturday, April 25 (Sunday, April 26, Philippine time).

But the 34-year-old Menayothin – tagged as boxing’s “Thai Mayweather” after surpassing the staggering 50-0 record of retired American icon Floyd Mayweather – will be tough to crack having beaten 54 opponents, 22 of them Filipinos, since turning pro in 2007.

Menayothin is defending the 105-pound title for the 13th time, counting among his victims current International Boxing Federation champion Pedro Taduran and WBC No. 1 contender Melvin Jerusalem.

Of late, however, Menayothin seems to be slipping a bit, posting only one stoppage in his last 12 bouts for a total of 18 knockouts.

The 20-year-old Rementizo, who has stopped his last 4 rivals after dropping a unanimous decision to Thai Tanawat Nakoon in 2018, holds a 12-3 slate with 9 knockouts. The talented southpaw from Cagayan de Oro City is promoted by Wowie Adnan and Brico Santig of Highland Gym.

On the downside, Rementizo lost to compatriots Samuel Salva in 2017 and MJ Bo in 2018 via first-round knockouts.

Both fighters will be making their first stint in the United States, with Menayothin competing out of Thailand for the first time.

Menayothin, who gained attention after surpassing Mayweather’s 50-0 record by beating Taduran, is also making his debut as talent of Golden Boy Promotions.

With Rementizo toting a higher knockout percentage (60% to 33%) and standing taller by an inch than the 5-foot-2 Menayothin, the Filipino is expected to bring the fight to the wily and skillful champion. – Rappler.com