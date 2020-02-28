MANILA, Philippines – Scheduled, scrapped. Scheduled, canceled. Scheduled for good.

Jerwin Ancajas’ title defense against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez will finally push through on Saturday, April 11 (Sunday, April 12, Philippine time) at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada.

The Filipino champion was supposed to dangle the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown against Rodriguez on November 2, but the fight got scrapped after the Mexican was unable to secure his US visa in time.

They were rescheduled to collide in the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch on February 22 won via 7th round TKO by Fury, but their bout got replaced by Emanuel Navarrete’s defense of the World Boxing Organization super bantamweight title against Filipino Jeo Santisima, who got stopped in the 11th round.

Unlike in his last two defenses against Japanese Ryuichi Funai and Chilean Miguel Gonzalez, both of which ended via 6th round stoppage, Ancajas is expected to meet stiff resistance from Rodriguez.

While Ancajas boasts a record of 32-win, 1-loss, 2-draw record with 22 knockouts, Rodriguez totes a 21-1 card with 15 KOs.

In his last fight, Rodriguez rendered former world title contender Felipe Orucuta comatose before making full recovery.

The choice of Rodriguez hardly surprised Ancajas and chief trainer Joven Jimenez, who have set up camp at the rest house of Big Boss Cement president Gilbert S. Cruz in Dipolog City.

They consider Rodriguez a worthy opponent and like the problems he will offer in the ring.

“We’re getting ready for Rodriguez,” said Jimenez, baring Ancajas sparred for 6 rounds against different partners on Friday, February 28. “We will raise it to 8 before we leave for the US on March 15.”

Ancajas’ ninth title defense was arranged by MP Promotions head honcho Bob Arum with MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who’s set to visit Team Ancajas before their departure. – Rappler.com