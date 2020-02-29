MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Two Filipino fighters emerged victorious in the closed-door ONE Championship: King of the Jungle on Friday, February 28 in Singapore.

Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga (7-0) maintained her clean record as she scored a unanimous decision victory against Japanese veteran Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi (21-12-1).

Zamboanga completely dominated the former title contender from start to finish and left prints of her fists on Yamaguchi's face.

The 23-year old-fighter landed clean jabs and averted the takedown attempts from Yamaguchi in the opening round.

More of the same happened in the 2nd round as Zamboanga continued to deliver powerful counters and combinations.

The Japanese veteran, though, momentarily brought down the Filipina striker, but Zamboanga turned things around and pummeled her foe with punches while on the ground.

Zamboanga kept her aggressive attacks and delivered the finishing touches in the final round to complete another upset.

The Filipina brawler out of Fairtex Gym, who stunned another atomweight prospect Jihin "Shadowcat" Radzuan in her ONE debut last December, will now look for a title shot against Angela Lee.

Yamaguchi, on the other hand, saw her four-bout winning streak end.

Banario vs Wiratchai

Meanwhile, Honorio "The Rock" Banario (15-10) snapped out of his slump and snagged a split decision victory over Thai striker Shannon "Oneshin" Wiratchai (9-6)

Wiratchai tried to open the match on a high note and landed a clean left body kick early in the 1st round before Banario brought the fight on the ground late.

The former ONE Featherweight champion absorbed another left kick in the 2nd round but immediately put his foe back to the canvass, where he took control and bombarded the Thai fighter with punches and elbows.

Wiratchai put up a fight in the final round and avoided Banario's take down attempts.

But the Team Lakay representative already created enough separation to pull off the win that ended his losing streak.

Banario dropped all of his 3 bouts in 2019, including a submission loss against Shinya Aoki last October.

Abelardo vs Worthen

There was no sweep for the Filipino fighters, though, as Filipino-Kiwi Mark "Tyson" Fairtex Abelardo (19-7) could not handle the flawless performance of American wrestler Troy "Pretty Boy" Worthen (7-0) and suffered from a decision loss.

Worthen pretty much manhandled Abelardo all throughout the match through his accurate kicks and powerful takedowns.

Abelardo had his moment early in the opening round where he displayed a beautiful combination, but the American fighter quickly answered and stunned the Fil-Kiwi with a left head kick.

In the co-main event, the strawweight kickboxing champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (369-47-9) took the inaugural ONE Super Series Strawweight muay thai belt as he edged the Aussie figter Rocky Ogden (36-5-1) via unanimous decision.

Sam-A dominated the match and toyed Ogden in the 4th and 5th round to secure another ONE title belt.

Meanwhile, American kickboxer Janet "JT" Todd (36-11) took a split decision win to claim the ONE Atomweight kickboxing title over Thailand's Stamp Fairtex (63-16-5).

The two fighters figured on a close match as Todd finally got her redemption over Fairtex, who earned a unanimous decision win in their first matchup last 2019.

Main Card

Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship

Janet “JT” Todd (USA) def. Stamp Fairtex via SD

Strawweight Muay Thai Championship

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (THA) def. Rocky Ogden (AUS) via UD

Kimihiro Eto (JPN) def. Amir Khan via Rd.1 submission (1:39, rear-naked choke)

Yoshihiro Akiyama (JPN/KOR) def. Sherif Mohamed (EGY) via Rd.1 knockout (3:04)

Tiffany Teo (SIN) def. Ayaka Miura (JPN) via Rd.3 TKO (4:45)

Lead Card

Denice Zamboanga (PHI) defeats Mei Yamaguchi (JPN) via UD

Troy Worthen (USA) def. Mark Fairtex Abelardo (PHI/NZ) via UD

Honorio Banario (PHI) def. Shannon Wiratchai (THA) via SD

Ritu Phogat (IND) def. Wu Chiao Chen (TPE) via UD

Murad Ramazanov (RUS) def. Bae Myung Ho (KOR) via Rd. 1 TKO (4:53)

Jeff Chan (CAN) def. Radeem Rahman (SIN) via Rd. 2 submission (2:00, rear-naked choke)

