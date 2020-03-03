MANILA, Philippines – For a while, Nonoy Neri thought he would no longer be Johnriel Casimero's lead trainer.

After reading that decorated Cuban coach Pedro Roque has joined Casimero and strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia in training camp in Miami, Florida, Neri felt he's being left out of the WBO bantamweight champion's unification showdown with Japanese Naoya "Monster" Inoue, the IBF and WBA titlist, on April 25 (April 26, Philippine time) at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, March 3, however, Neri's fears vanished as Sean Gibbons, head of MP (Manny Promotions) informed him to go to the United States on March 9 to reunite with Casimero in Miami.

Neri relishes the challenge of manning Casimero's corner again after guiding the 30-year-old pride of Ormoc, Leyte, to knockout victories over Mexican Cesar Ramirez in Manila last August, and South African Zolani Tete in Birmingham, England, last November 30.

Already, Neri has a blueprint on how Casimero can topple the unbeaten Inoue (19-0, 16 knockouts), who also got banged up by "The Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire before winning by unanimous decision the 2019 Fight of the Year last November in Saitama, Japan.

"The key is not to let Inoue control the tempo of the bout," said Neri, Manny Pacquiao's longtime assistant trainer.

"He (Casimero) must not allow Inoue to land big shots and follow up. We will bring the fight to him without being careless," he said.

According to Neri, Gibbons told him Casimero (29-4, 20 knockouts) is now ripped and physically ready, but his speed can be enhanced further.

Neri said if Gibbons agrees, he'd like to bring WBO Oriental bantamweight champion Vincent Astrolabio (15-3, 11 knockouts) with him to the US to serve as one of Casimero's sparring partners.

"Astrolabio is as tall as Inoue (5-foot-5) and is also strong and fast," said Neri.

If the timetable holds, Casimero, Neri and, most likely, Heredia and Roque, will relocate to Las Vegas on March 15 for the final push of preparations. – Rappler.com