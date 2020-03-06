LOS ANGELES, USA – Thailand's undefeated Chayaphon Moonsri will fight outside his homeland for the first time next month, defending his World Boxing Council minimumweight world title in Indio, California.

Chayaphon, 54-0 with 18 knockouts, will face 20-year-old Filipino southpaw Marco Rementizo, 12-3 with 9 knockouts, in a 12-round mini flyweight matchup on April 25 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Also known as Wanheng Menayothin, Chayaphon is the longest-reigning active world champion, having taken his crown from Mexico's Oswaldo Novoa with a ninth-round stoppage in November 2014.

Since then, the 34-year-old Thai fighter has won 18 consecutive bouts, defending the crown in 12 of them. His most recent triumph was a 12-round unanimous decision over South Africa's Simphiwe Knonco in a title defense last October.

The fight is among 4 world title bouts on the undercard of a 12-round cruiserweight fight between Russian former light heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev, 34-3 with 1 drawn and 29 knockouts, and Cuban former world title challenger Sullivan Barrera, 22-3 with 14 knockouts.

Nicaraguan twin brothers Felix and Rene Alvarado, both 31, will each defend a world title on the card.

Felix Alvarado, 35-2 with 30 knockouts, will make the second defense of his International Boxing Federation light flyweight world title against South Africa's DeeJay Kriel, 16-1-1 with 8 knockouts.

Felix Alvarado won the vacant crown with a seventh-round stoppage of Filipino Randy Petalcorin in 2018 and defended for the first time last May with a unanimous decision over Japan's Reiya Konishi.

Former IBF minimumweight champion Kriel, 24, has won 8 fights in a row, most recently knocking out Mexico's Jesus Aguirre last November.

Rene Alvarado, 32-8 with 21 knockouts, defends his World Boxing Association super featherweight title against Venezuela's Roger Gutierrez, 24-3 with 1 drawn and 20 knockouts.

Brazil's Patrick Teixeira, 31-1 with 22 knockouts, makes the first defense of his World Boxing Organization light middleweight crown against Argentina's Brian Castano, 16-0 with 1 drawn and 12 knockouts. – Rappler.com