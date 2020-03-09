MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio will have to wait for quite some time before she gets another crack at a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Filipina boxer bowed out to Japanese Sena Irie via split decision in their women's featherweight quarterfinals clash in the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, on Monday, March 9.

Irie earned the nod of 4 judges with scores of 30-26, 29-27, 29-27, 29-27 as Petecio only had one judge scoring in her favor, 29-27.

The win was a redemption of sorts for Irie after succumbing to the same foe in the world championships in 2019, where Petecio went on to win the gold medal.

In the process, Irie punched her ticket to Tokyo as all 4 women's featherweight semifinalists advanced to the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Petecio can still qualify for the Olympics through the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament that will be staged in Paris, France, from May 13 to 20.

In men's action, Carlo Paalam also missed a chance of securing an outright Olympic berth following a split decision defeat to Indian Amit Panghal in their flyweight duel.

Four judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Panghal, the reigning Asian Games champion, while one had it 30-27 for Paalam.

Paalam will still make the Games if he finishes within the top 6 in the tournament.

Only one Filipino boxer has secured a spot in the Olympics after Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals of the men's middleweight division with a stoppage win over his Mongolian foe earlier in the day. – Rappler.com