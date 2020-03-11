MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino boxer has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as Irish Magno nailed a dominant victory in the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

The Filipina Magno crushed Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan in a masterful 30-24, 30-24, 30-24, 30-25, 30-25 unanimous decision win in their women's flyweight box-off on Wednesday, March 11.

Beaten by Mary Kom of India in the semifinals, Magno bounced back with aplomb as she never lost a round against Qosimova to clinch the Olympic berth with the top 6 flyweights advancing to Tokyo.

The 28-year-old Magno, 9 years older than Qosimova, banked on her experience as she proved faster and more powerful than the 19-year-old Kazakh.

"I always listen to my coach because we saw the fight of my opponent. We studied and that is the result," Magno said, crediting coach Boy Velasco for her win.



She will join fellow boxer Eumir Marcial as well as gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the Olympics.

On the other hand, Carlo Paalam fell short of an Olympic spot after a split decision loss to Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in their men's flyweight box-off.

Bibossinov, a bronze medalist in the world championships last year, earned the nod of 4 judges with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, while Paalam only had one judge scoring in his favor, 30-27.

Paalam, though, will not bid goodbye to his Olympic dreams just yet as he competes in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Paris, France from May 13 to 20. – Rappler.com