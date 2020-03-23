MANILA, Philippines – While waiting for his next match, Danny "The King" Kingad is getting his other priorities straight.

Before heading back to the ONE Championship circle, Kingad decided to return to the University of the Cordilleras to finish his degree in secondary education.

For Kingad, getting a diploma is equally as gratifying as getting a world title. (READ: Young stars Pacio, Kingad leading Team Lakay's new generation)

"Now when I retire from MMA, it's a new age for me. I have another career and it's a fulfilling one because I will help out the youth finish their studies," Kingad said.

The decision to put his studies on hold came when he was juggling his responsibilities as a student, an athlete, and a father to his newborn child.

And with being called to the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix championship final, Kingad knew he had to make some sacrifices.

"I was juggling a lot of things before. I had a baby, I was studying, and I was training. That's why I decided to skip school altogether when I was preparing for the Grand Prix," Kingad said.

"I was pinned for time. I was always tired. Now that I have time, I went back so I can finish it. Our baby is a lot bigger now, so we can get someone to look after him."

But life still is not easier for Kingad.

Kingad will have to go through 9 units of on-the-job training to get his degree, but he makes sure to always stay ready in case ONE Championship calls him.

"Being in OJT is tough. I work round the clock, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, and then I train at night. The toughest thing about it is I only see my baby when I go home at night," Kingad said.

"When they announce a match for me, I'll just pass an excuse letter if I miss it. If training is from 10 am to 12 noon, I'll go to school at 7, then go to the gym from 10 to 12 to join training sessions. That's how hard it will be."

The moment "The King" reaches his milestone, the 24-year-old promises to expand his kingdom in the flyweight division.

"I want to finish this one and then I can focus on training," Kingad said.

"If I get my degree, I can put my mind on training non-stop. I'll compete first before teaching. I'll be teaching but maybe in retirement." – Rappler.com