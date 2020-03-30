MANILA, Philippines – After an impressive showing in the ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix, many people feel like Danny "The King" Kingad is set for a breakthrough year.

Those expectations start at his very own camp in Team Lakay.

"We're hoping this is the year that Danny gets the belt," Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said.

Kingad started 2020 on a good note as he outlasted Xie "The Hunter" Wei in the ONE: Fire and Fury event last January.

It was a good way to bounce back after his loss to all-time great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson in the Grand Prix Championship Final, where he pushed the 12-time flyweight world champion from start to finish.

For Sangiao, "The King" always had the physical tools to succeed in this sport, and now it is all about putting it all together for him this time. (READ: Team Lakay confident about return to glory days)

They have plenty of time as Kingad is just beginning to reach his peak, given that he is only 24 years old.

"What makes him really stand out is his explosiveness and power. You can really see how strong he is and it comes naturally," Sangiao said.

"We call it Igorot Power over here. Ever since he started, you already see his cuts, you can see he has a ready-made body for this. He has always been built for this. His speed and power come naturally."

For Kingad's best friend, reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio, "The King" is already a champion.

Seeing how Kingad stood toe-to-toe with Johnson made Pacio believe that sooner or later, his pal would join him in the list of world champions in The Home of Martial Arts. (READ: Young stars Pacio, Kingad leading Team Lakay's new generation)

"Danny's work ethic is second to none. We've been together since our amateur days and then we turned pro at the same time, so I can see how he really works," Pacio said.

"I have no doubt that he will hold the belt someday. For me, he is a champion now. I thought he performed well against DJ. He hung in there and showed what he can really do." – Rappler.com