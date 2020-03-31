MANILA, Philippines – Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) franchise Evolve is offering a full schedule of daily MMA workouts where world champions will be your instructors.

There will be 5 classes every day starting Monday, March 30, where you can learn or continue training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, muay thai, and boxing.

The live classes will be available on the Evolve MMA Youtube and Facebook pages.

Evolve MMA closed its doors for the first time ever on Friday, March 27, as the Singapore government ordered "all center-based classes" stopped and gatherings of 10 or more banned.

With 3 locations across the Lion City, the award-winning franchise has become a haven for combat sports students and fitness enthusiasts across the globe, providing world-class training for global superstars and beginners alike. – Rappler.com