MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship is about to bring a different kind of competition, outside the cage.

The MMA organization is set to launch The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, a brand-new reality TV show slated in the second half of 2020.

The contestants have yet to be named, but Team Lakay founder and Filipino coach Mark Sangiao expressed his interest on the latest edition of the TV hit The Apprentice.

“More than a hundred percent I would say yes if given the chance,” Sangiao said.

“I would do anything that would be good for me, my family, my athletes, Team Lakay, and future warriors. An opportunity like that would be hard to say no to.”

Sangiao produced former world champions like Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon and the reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Sixteen contestants will face real-life business competitions and physical challenges as the winner will receive a $250,000 job offer to work for a year under ONE Championship founder, chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“This brand new concept brings a completely unique and original dimension to The Apprentice,” said Sityodtong.

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition just might be the toughest in the history of all Apprentice shows.”

The series will also feature top CEOs from Asia, world champions and celebrities to test the abilities of the contestants.

Sityodtong himself will host the first season, which will feature 13 episodes.

“The perfect candidate has to have that strong determination to make goals materialize,” said Sangiao.

“He or she needs to know how to take risks, but calculated risks with smart filtering decisions, and to be prepared for whatever results may come.”

Team Lakay hit the ONE Championship cage last February in ONE: King of the Jungle, where former featherweight champion Honorio Banario ended his losing slump against Thai striker Shannon Wiratchai. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com