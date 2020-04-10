MANILA, Philippines – Danny "The King" Kingad is keeping an eye on the upcoming super match between ONE flyweight world champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and pound-for-pound great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

Kingad, who lost to both men in the circle, rebounded with a win against Xie "The Hunter" Wei to open the year and he may very well be facing one of these flyweights again in the future. (READ: Young stars Pacio, Kingad leading Team Lakay's new generation)

"I'll face whoever ONE wants me to face next," Kingad said. "I don't like picking opponents. Whoever is in front of me, I'll take them on."

"But of course, I am also waiting for the winner between Adriano and DJ. I think that will be a good fight. My target is to be next in line for the winner."

Unfortunately for Kingad, the world title matchup has no set date because the coronavirus pandemic has dashed all plans for sporting events.

For now, the 24-year-old can only guess how the bout between the flyweights will unfold. (READ: Team Lakay confident about return to glory days)

"DJ might be the smaller guy, but he always finds ways," Kingad said. "He is really good. Moraes is a bit taller. Their strengths are entirely different."

"We should be looking out for DJ's game plan against Moraes, particularly how he will close the distance. If Moraes keeps his distance, it could turn out well for him."

"This is a tough, tough fight. I wish them both well."

Having faced both men in the past, "The King" believes it will be a battle of styles and the outcome may depend on where the bout plays out.

"Adriano will have a reach advantage on the feet, I think there’s one important thing to note – Moraes is really tall," Kingad said.

"However, if DJ cuts the distance, then that advantage will shift, add to it the fact that DJ can take him down. I think DJ has the overall advantage mainly because he's too quick and he can find angles he can exploit."

But Kingad also believes the Brazilian has an equalizer – his world-class submission game.

"I like Adriano's chances on the ground," Kingad added.

"That's his specialty. That's where he is really dangerous. If DJ makes a mistake, I think Adriano has the tools to capitalize on it." – Rappler.com