MANILA, Philippines – Given leeway, Errol Spence Jr wants to fight Manny Pacquiao when he returns to the ring in fall.

This would have been an easy deal to make back in September, when Spence lorded it out following a split decision over Shawn Porter to become joint IBF and WBC welterweight champion.

But a horrific car crash in Dallas in October that saw his speeding Ferrari flip over multiple times and Spence sustaining facial lacerations and getting charged with driving under the influence changed the scenario.

Spence's title defense against Danny Garcia in January got shelved and the coronavirus pandemic further affected his reconditioning program.

Truth is, Premier Boxing Champions seems not inclined to risk his 26-0 (21 knockouts) record by putting him in a title duel right away.

Spence, however, feels he is ready to unify the 147-division by tangling with either Pacquiao, the WBA champion, or Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.

The 30-year-old Spence dubbed Pacquiao, 41, the "perfect opponent" in a PBC Instagram live video, taking note of the Filipino champion's belt and legendary status.

If Pacquiao hooks up with another challenger, Spence is setting his sights on Crawford (36-0, 27 knockouts).

Pacquiao, who is currently holed up in his residence in Dasmarinas Village in Makati where he keeps in shape by running on the treadmill, skipping rope, and shadow boxing, also put Spence on his priority list for his next fight after beating erstwhile unscathed Keith Thurman to wrest the WBA super welterweight title in July.

Others being floated to be Pacquiao's next opponent are former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and four-division world champion Mikey Garcia, who beat Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision in February in Frisco, Texas.

Crawford is also in the race, though he is far behind being in the Top Rank stable. – Rappler.com