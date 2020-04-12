MANILA, Philippines – At Survival Camp of world champion Jerwin Ancajas and chief trainer Joven Jimenez, everything is for the taking of those locked down due to COVID-19. Except one – tilapia.

On their volition, Jimenez and 3 other dwellers left in the 1,600 square meter compound tucked in Barangay Ramirez, Magallanes, Cavite have shunned eating the freshwater fish thriving on a small, improvised pond inside.

Because the stock is less than a hundred, they’ve given their share to Ancajas, whose ninth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown on Saturday, April 11, in Las Vegas (Sunday, April 12, Philippine time) against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez got stalled by the deadly pandemic.

According to Jimenez, they will just harvest one or two pieces of tilapia whenever Ancajas craves for fish, which is a nutritional requirement for his special diet charted by dietitian Jeaneth Aro.

The others – meat, vegetables, fruits – are available within the premises.

“We have native pigs and free-range chickens whenever we want to,” said Jimenez, whose Facebook posts include the group roasting chicken and catching tilapia. “In fact, we never run out of eggs.”

Jimenez added vegetable was never a problem as sayote, sili, malunggay, okra, pechay and kalabasa grow well.

“For fruits, we have bananas, coconut and langka (jackfruit). We almost have all our needs here.”

More than just survival, however, Ancajas and Jimenez are focused on the twice-aborted title fight with Rodriguez.

Jimenez said MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who’s back in his home in Las Vegas, remains hopeful the title duel to be staged by Top Rank would be reset to June.

While waiting for the new schedule of the title duel, Ancajas and Jimenez continue to prepare earnestly.

Jimenez said they only skipped training on Good Friday and Easter Sunday and will resume their twice daily grind on Monday, April 13.

“We’re always ready,” said Jimenez. – Rappler.com