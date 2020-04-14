MANILA, Philippines – There's a possibility the unification bout between Johnriel Casimero and Naoya "Monter" Inoue will be moved to Japan.

This revelation came from Inoue, the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion, himself.

"Presumably my fight with John Riel Casimero would be possible to take place in Japan, provided that Japan is the safest location and a more reliable country than the US (United States), as long as COVID-19 ends in Japan faster than in the US," Inoue told Japanese media as reported by boxingscene.com.

The unbeaten Inoue (19-0, 16 knockouts) and Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs), the World Boxing Organization bantamweight king, were supposed to tangle on April 25 in Las Vegas, but the much-awaited title duel got cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus scourge.

If the current COVID-19 figures are to be the basis, then Inoue has a valid reason to defend his titles at home.

As of Tuesday, April 14, the US has 583,220 coronavirus cases with 23,649 deaths, as against Japan's 7,645 cases with only 143 deaths, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Unless the US cases flatten out soon, Top Rank Promotions may be constrained to consider the transfer of venue to a safer place.

While Casimero is already in Las Vegas, warding off homesickness and boredom brought about by the lockdown by training earnestly in a big Las Vegas house (with a swimming pool to boot) under the supervision of Nonoy Neri, Inoue is taking his sweet time in Japan.

After spending weeks training in Guam, Inoue was able to fly back home before stricter travel restrictions were applied.

In his written statements, Inoue said he's "in Japan, surrounded by my family in peace and tranquility."

Of course, Inoue is no slouch as far as training for Casimero is concerned.

"Training is at 60% intensity so I don't lose my physical form for whatever comes," said Inoue, who bested "Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire by unanimous decision last November in Saitama, Japan.

Inoue feels Casimero will offer a different challenge than Donaire because of the pride of Ormoc's "wildness and unpredictability."

Casimero, getting the motivation from MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons and the inspiration from his eight-division world champion benefactor, doesn't really care about fight venues.

Fact is, he's touted as a road warrior having fought, apart from the US, in countries such as South Africa, Nicaragua, Argentina, Mexico, England, China, and Thailand. – Rappler.com