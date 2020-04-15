MANILA, Philippines – He once held the WBA Oceania featherweight crown and shared the ring with the likes of former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez and current WBO 126-pound kingpin Shakur Stevenson.

But nowadays, Filipino boxer Jessie Cris Rosales is forced to work as a kargador (freighter).

“I didn’t have any fight offer when this broke out, so I decided to apply for work in industries that are not even related to boxing,” Rosales, a Cebu City-based pugilist with a professional record of 22-4-1 with 10 knockouts, said in his native language.

Boxing promoters across the globe had no other choice but to cancel or postpone more than a hundred bouts since March due to the virus pandemic, leaving boxers like Rosales as among the indirect victims of the global health crisis.

When Governor Gwendolyn Garcia placed the entire province of Cebu on lockdown, Rosales was forced to look for other options to earn money.

“When we learned in the news that many countries were starting to feel the effects of the virus, we were really worried that this would happen in the Philippines as well. So I had to step up for my family,” said Rosales.

The 28-year-old boxer ended up working as a freighter for a local cement company in his adoptive hometown.

According to Rosales, he met the owner through one of his students, who is part of Mabolo National High School’s amateur boxing team.

Rosales said he decided to swallow his pride in order to provide for his family and support his father who is currently bedridden due to stroke.

One time, Rosales said he had to load 2,000 dusty bags of cement into an 18-wheeler trailer by himself as his co-workers had difficulty reporting for duty due to the unavailability of public transportation.

Though he receives P400 per day for a 7:30 am-5:30 pm shift, Rosales hopes to be among the beneficiaries of the national government’s social amelioration program.

Earlier this month, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) made a major step by proposing to include professional boxers and other practitioners of combat sports, as well as their trainers, in the financial aid.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra confirmed that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has answered the call to extend help to its active licensed prizefighters.

Mitra also revealed that he is now coordinating with the social service bureau to speed up the process.

Rosales admitted that cash benefit from GAB and DSWD will go a long way in attending to the needs of his household as he is no longer getting any form of allowance from his ex-manager James Osorio since they parted ways in 2018.

“This is a great help, especially to boxers, as we rely solely on boxing and teaching boxing through our clients. Because of COVID-19, we suddenly lost everything. We are also greatly affected,” he stated.

His US-based promoter, New Champion Promotions, also couldn’t assist Rosales.

“Before I used to get a regular allowance from my promoter who is based in California. Because of their situation there, it has stopped," Rosales said.

Despite the bitter and difficult journey that he and his family are trekking, Rosales believes that there is something to learn amid the crisis.

“Even though it's difficult, you have to have confidence in yourself,” he said. “Always be grateful for whatever kind of help you receive.” – Rappler.com