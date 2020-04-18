MANILA, Philippines – Donnie Nietes has been chasing the top dogs of the super flyweight division since last year.

Up to now, however, nobody dared to reply.

WBA champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of Nicaragua, WBC titlist Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico, WBO king Kazuto Ioka of Japan, and former world champion Srisaket Song Rungvisai have chosen to ignore Nietes’ repeated challenge.

Most likely, they consider Nietes as a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Especially when the four-division world champion opted to relinquish his WBO 115-pound title last year.

After all, the 37-year-old Nietes has been unbeaten for over 15 years, holding the record for the longest continuous reign among Filipino boxing world champions and compiling a 42-win, 1-loss, 5-draw record with 23 knockouts.

“Gusto ko silang (Chocolatito, Juan Estrada, Rungvisai, Ioka) makalaban pero walang offer,” Nietes told Powcast Sports.

(I want to go up against them but there’s no offer.)

Rather than tangle with lesser-lights, Nietes said he’d rather wait for ALA Promotions to arrange one of these “dream fights.”

Unlike most boxers, Nietes has been prudent with his ring earnings. Having a dump truck carrying gravel and sand aside from a travel and tour business, Nietes need not fear getting hungry.

But the desire to fight and further embellish his ring legacy continues to motivate Nietes.

No wonder, even with no scheduled fight yet, Nietes makes sure he stays in shape.

Holed up in a village in Cebu amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nietes said he works out every day. Alternately doing running, biking and boxing, of course, pointing out a punching bag hanging at his home.

Despite ALA’s failure to secure a lucrative fight for him, Nietes is keeping the faith.

Nietes made it clear, he will never leave Cebu’s renowned boxing outfit. – Rappler.com