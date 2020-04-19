MANILA, Philippines – The first time Jinkee Pacquiao saw her husband and son working out in boxing together, she shed tears.

Now accustomed to seeing eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao and eldest child Jimuel sweating it out, shadow boxing, and doing the mitts together, Jinkee makes sure they are being recorded for their family's activity log during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

With his legislative duties as senator, profession as boxer, and social invitations disrupted, Pacquiao – apart from helping the fight against the coronavirus – is spending quality time with his family, including children Jimuel, Michael, Queenie, Princess, and Israel, at their residence in Dasmariñas Village, Makati City.

Together with Jinkee, Pacquiao seizes the opportunity to let their children get glimpses of the simple life they had before – making them taste boiled bananas dipped in ginamos (bagoong), teaching them to do laundry without a washing machine, fine-tuning their videoke vocals, and letting them cook breakfast.

Of course, the Pacquiaos intend to stay healthy while quarantined.

A video showing the family doing various exercises and Pacquiao doing the mitts with his children, including 5-year-old Israel, and Jinkee has drawn nearly 9 million views.

Sharing his father's passion for boxing, Jimuel is the one benefiting the most.

Getting pointers and being trained by an all-time great will surely make Jimuel a better boxer if he decides to pursue his dream of representing the Philippines in the Olympics someday.

After racking victories over Miguel Egan, Lucas Carson, and Kim Daryl Marquez, Jimuel suffered his first loss by split decision against Ken Danila last September.

Rather than be disappointed, Jimuel continues to hone his boxing skills under the guidance of his father and the support of his mother and siblings – making for a productive lockdown. – Rappler.com