MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial remains an amateur, for now.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas said that Marcial, who is bound for the Tokyo Olympics, has vowed to meet him first before making a decision on his boxing career.

With the Olympics delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hard-hitting Marcial has been courted to turn professional.

"Eumir gave me his word that he will wait for [a] face-to-face meeting before he makes a final decision," said Vargas in a statement. "I know Eumir to be a man of his word."

Vargas had previously appealed to "certain individuals and entities" to let the 24-year-old focus on fulfilling his goal of fighting and winning a medal in the Olympics – a dream he shared with his father.

But according to Vargas, "that appeal fell on deaf ears."

"We made it clear to him that ABAP will never stand in the way of opportunities for his personal financial stability," said Vargas, who spoke to Marcial in a two-hour video conference over a week ago.

"On the contrary, we have always been helpful in that regard for the past 9 years that he has been with us."

"We discussed many other things and the conversation was light and cordial. We agreed that we would sit down and talk things over face-to-face as soon as the current situation clears."

Vargas thanked fighting senator Manny Pacquiao for being a "voice of reason" and for assuring he will help Marcial once the Olympics is over.

"[Pacquiao] has come out with the advise that Marcial think of the country first and stick to his Olympic dream," Vargas said.

Marcial is touted as a medal bet in the Tokyo Games after winning a silver medal in the World Championships last year and a gold medal in the Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualifier in March. – Rappler.com