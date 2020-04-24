MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Jerwin Ancajas will have to wait longer for his ninth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic flattens out, he can’t expect to receive a call from Top Rank Promotions big boss Bob Arum.

Though Arum is inclined to showcase Ancajas’ talent in Las Vegas, the prevailing situation under the COVID-19 pandemic makes it not feasible.

“Ancajas, we’d love to use him right away, but he is in the Philippines,” Arum told Top Rank in-house talent Crystina Poncher in a video call on Wednesday, April 22. “Big question as to if when we can get him cleared to come from the Philippines into the US. We have to be hesitant when we talk about foreign fighters coming here.”

Due to the Luzon-wide lockdown, Ancajas is holed up at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, where he continues to work out daily with chief trainer Joven Jimenez.

Ancajas was supposed to dangle the 115-pound title against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez on April 11 at Cosmopolitan Hotel, but the bout got canceled due to the pandemic.

While Arum did not give a timetable as to when the bout is going to be staged, Arum stressed Ancajas will get his chance to shine.

“It’s not as simple as whether we’d want to use Aancajas right away,” said Arum. “Of course, we would but we are unable to (in this situation). This is an uncertain period.”

Ancajas just needs to be patient.