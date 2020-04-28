MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero's unification bout with Naoya "Monster" Inoue is still on as far as Sean Gibbons is concerned.

Shunning pronouncements by Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum that Casimero-Inoue had been put on the back burner, Gibbons, president of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions, appeared on a Facebook video with Casimero on Monday, April 27 (Tuesday, April 28, Philippine time) and announced the canceled pay-per-view tussle will be moved to July.

Calling the attention of Inoue's handlers, especially Akihiko Honda, Gibbons said he had been assured Inoue will be flying in from Japan in time for the much-awaited three-belt bantamweight fight.

At stake is Casimero's World Boxing Organization crown and Inoue's World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles.

In a recent BoxingScene.com report, Arum claimed Inoue would not be able to go to Las Vegas anytime soon because of travel restrictions.

As such, Arum said Joshua Greer, WBO's top challenger and IBF's No. 2 contender in the 118-pound division, could be Inoue's replacement.

If ever Casimero-Greer pushes through, Arum intends to pit the winner against Inoue, who will be making his United States debut.

Gibbons, however, remains optimistic Casimero-Inoue remains feasible despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're preparing for July. We're waiting for July. We're waiting for the Monster," Gibbons said.

A Vegas resident like Arum, Gibbons visits Casimero, chief trainer Nonoy Neri, assistant trainer Ting Ariosa, and brother Jayson Casimero in their rented 4-bedroom house daily, providing support, inspiration, and motivation.

Just like Casimero, Gibbons wants to show the world who the real monster is. – Rappler.com