MANILA, Philippines – A decade ago, Marvin Sonsona was Philippine boxing’s sensation. Only 19, he was already a world champion with an unscathed record on September 2009.

Tall, powerful and skillful, he was dubbed “Marvelous” and appeared headed to global stardom.

But because of his own undoing, Sonsona failed to level up to his full potential.

He dropped the World Boxing Organization super flyweight belt on the scales two months later and got knocked out by Puerto Rican Wilfredo Vasquez Jr in 2010 for the lone blot of his ring career which reads 21-1-1 with 15 knockouts.

The last time Sonsona fought was in 2018, when after a three-year layoff he was afforded another opportunity to wage a comeback by Joven Jimenez, chief trainer of Jerwin Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation 115-pound king.

Sadly, he came in 6 pounds over the contracted 141-pound limit and failed to knock out Indonesian journeyman Arief Blader.

Sonsona has been inactive since then, but the COVID-19 pandemic may yet compel him to fight again. Since 2010, he has but 7 fights, reportedly because he preferred to indulge in drinking, gambling and partying.

Now a family man, but unable to work and with his wife having just given birth by caesarian section, Sonsona, in a video uploaded by Powcast Sports and in a signed letter posted April 26, humbly appealed for financial help to tide things over.

He promised to repay Samaritans by whipping his flabby 29-year-old body back into shape and climbing back into the ring.

There are doubters as well as believers Sonsona would be able to fulfill his promise.

To those willing to give the fallen champion one last chance, contact +63 9265711247 or send funds to his GCash account 09560219973.

