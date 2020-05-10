MANILA, Philippines – Josie Gabuco will go down in history as one of the best – if not the greatest – amateur Filipina boxers.

She holds the distinction as the first Filipina to capture a gold medal in the world championships and she has also won 5 gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games over a 10-year span.

Behind Gabuco's success is her biggest inspiration: her 13-year-old son Mack Joseph.

"When I had a son, that was the point when I really wanted to excel and prove myself," Gabuco, a proud single mother, told Rappler in Filipino.

"I persevered because I wanted to give honor to the country, and at the same time, provide all the things my son needed."

Raising a child while donning the national colors, however, is not an easy task for the Palawan native.

In fact, Gabuco was just in her early years with the national team when she found out she was pregnant – putting her boxing career to a screeching halt.

Fortunately for Gabuco, she was given another shot at the sport she fell in love with and earned a ticket back to the national team.

"I grabbed the opportunity because I didn't want to waste the second chance they gave me," Gabuco said.

"When I gave birth, I aspired to give my son a better life. I worked hard so I could fulfill my dreams," she added.

Although she returned home empty-handed from the 2007 SEA Games in Thailand, Gabuco delivered in the next editions of the regional showpiece.

She nailed her first two SEA Games gold medals in 2009 (Laos) and 2011 (Indonesia) as a pinweight and bagged 3 more in 2013 (Myanmar), 2015 (Singapore), and 2019 (Philippines) as a light flyweight.

In between that SEA Games gold medal run, Gabuco etched her mark in history by clinching the light flyweight gold medal in the 2012 World Championships.

Winning, though, comes at cost.

Gabuco admitted she has missed family-related activities in school and birthdays of her son because of training and competitions.

"There are plenty of times I wished I was there with him but I was not because of my work," Gabuco said.

On the other hand, Gabuco feels immense joy knowing her son looks up to her.

"He tells me he is proud of me as a boxer. Whenever I win, he tells me, 'Mama, I told my friends about you.' It warms my heart that he is proud of me because of what I do," Gabuco added.

While Gabuco has nothing left to prove – ticking her goal of winning a gold medal in the Asian Championships off her bucket list in 2019 – she still does not see herself hanging up the gloves at 33 years old.

"If God permits, I aim to last longer in this sport and if the Olympics includes my weight category in the future, I want to fight in the Olympics before I retire." – Rappler.com