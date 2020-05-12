MANILA, Philippines – It looks like Mike Tyson is taking his possible comeback seriously as he posted another intense boxing workout video on Monday, May 11.

"I'm back," said Tyson, who expressed interest in raising funds for charity through a boxing bout.

At 53 years old, the former world champion continues show that he can pack a punch, which was his key to becoming the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

Last Thursday, May 7, Evander Holyfield decided that he was making a ring comeback to raise funds for children, whose education has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyson was highly touted to be his opponent in the charity fight, which would set the stage for their third face-off after more than 20 years.

Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round in 1996 to win the WBA title and then won a 1997 rematch when Tyson was disqualified for biting. – Rappler.com