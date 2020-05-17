MANILA, Philippines – Here comes another Garcia chasing Manny Pacquiao.

Danny Garcia, a former two-division world champion, announced on Saturday, May 16 (Sunday, May 17, Philippine time) he will resume fighting in September against either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m coming back, baby. Back in the ring, September,” Garcia said on Instagram Live. “I’m fighting in the fall, we don’t know (who) yet, either Pacman or Spence. That’s where it’s at.”

Pacquiao holds the World Boxing Association welterweight crown while Spence owns both the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council 147-pound belts.

A Pacquiao-Garcia or Spence-Garcia fight in the fall is workable because they are all aligned with Premier Boxing Champions.

Danny Garcia’s pronouncement came a day after trainer Robert Garcia bared his brother, four-division world champion Mikey Garcia, wants only Manny Pacquiao for his next fight.

Though he lost to Keith Thurman, who was beaten by Pacquiao last July, Danny Garcia believes he has the attributes to send the eight-division world champion into retirement.

“Manny Pacquiao is a legend, I respect him but Danny Garcia is a legend killer!” Garcia told boxingscene.com earlier.

“I have better timing than Keith (Thurman) and I have better one-punch knockout power than Keith. And I’m a better counter-puncher than Keith.”

Up to now, the 32-year-old Garcia insists he should have won over Thurman, who got the split decision when they fought in 2017.

Garcia (36-2, 21 knockouts) also yielded another decision to Shawn Porter, another Pacquiao fight bidder, in 2018.

Garcia, however, can claim he had disposed of several Pacquiao victims as well – Erik Morales (twice), Brandon Rios and Lucas Matthysse. – Rappler.com