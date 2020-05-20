MANILA, Philippines – Contact sports may have been hit hard by the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, but women's boxing world champion Nesthy Petecio tries to stay on track of her Olympic goals.

Although she failed to nab a Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth in her first attempt at the Asia and Oceania qualifier, the heartbreak did not derail her from soldiering on and continue training while following quarantine guidelines.

Rappler catches up with Petecio, who shares tips on how to keep her fitness level up while practicing social distancing and other safety measures. – Rappler.com