MANILA, Philippines – Either Floyd Mayweather Jr genuinely cares for Manny Pacquiao’s welfare or he’s envious of the attention being thrown the eight-division world champion.

Away from the limelight and insisting he’s done with boxing, Mayweather couldn’t resist reacting to the spirited race among top fighters bidding to be in the ring with Pacquiao.

Reigning world titlists Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, multiple division champions Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia, former world champions Shawn Porter and Amir Khan, and prime prospect Ryan Garcia all want to test Pacquiao’s mettle.

“It’s sad that you hear guys say, ‘I want to fight Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather told Fighthype. “But Manny Pacquiao is 41 now. Don’t chase him. You young guys chase each other.”

Mayweather is speaking relatively, of course.

Spence, the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council welterweight champion is 30, Crawford, the World Boxing Organization king is 32, Khan is 33, Porter 32, Danny Garcia 32 and Mikey Garcia 32.

Only Ryan Garcia fits the tag being 21, but being a lightweight is in no hurry to tangle with Pacquiao, who he referred to as having a better legacy than Mayweather.

Latest developments indicate Spence and Danny Garcia are going to fight each other in September, making Mikey Garcia and Crawford the pacesetters in the Pacquiao derby.

“Stop chasing this old man. If the opportunity presents itself, go out and do what you got to do. Let Manny Pacquiao pick and choose who he wants to fight. With everything he has accomplished, hopefully, he’s made some smart investments,” added Mayweather, who beat Pacquiao by decision in a megabuck bout that raked in $600 million in 2015.

Having beaten the likes of multiple division champion Adrien Broner and erstwhile unscathed Keith Thurman in his last two fights, Pacquiao isn’t looking forward to retirement yet. After all, he’s guaranteed lucrative purses in his remaining fights.

Fact is, the original plan, before the coronavirus scourge, is for Pacquiao to have two fights this year and another one in 2021.

High on that priority list are Mayweather, if he chooses to make another comeback, and MMA superstar Conor McGregor. – Rappler.com