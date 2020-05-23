MANILA, Philippines – Their luggage is packed and they’re ready to fly.

Jerwin Ancajas and trainer Joven Jimenez are prepared to take the first available flight out of Manila to the United States if ordered.

All they need is confirmation from MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons that Ancajas’ ninth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown against Mexican Jonathan Javier Rodriguez is on board again.

Originally slated April 11, the Ancajas-Rodriguez tussle got postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest development indicate fight cards in Las Vegas will resume in July and if it holds through, Ancajas-Rodriguez is on the priority list. (READ: Nevada officials mull return of boxing in Las Vegas)

Hoping he could leave by June, Ancajas continues to train diligently under the supervision of Jimenez at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, where they have been locked down since March 16.

Except Sunday, Ancajas works out twice daily and spars for 3 rounds every other day.

Alternately serving as Ancajas’ ring partners are John Mark Alimane and Daniel Lim.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas is focused on the task at hand since Rodriguez and his handlers may already be in California and are gearing up for the thrice-postponed title duel.

Eating organic vegetables, pond-grown tilapia and free-range chickens, Ancajas has kept his weight at 135 pounds.

To ease boredom and inspire other boxers to train even during lockdown, Jimenez said they are now live streaming their morning routine.

On Thursday, Team Ancajas got a surprise visit from representatives of the Games and Amusements Board and Department of Social Welfare and Development, who handed the boxers financial assistance.

No wonder, the boxers sweated profusely and yet were light on their feet Friday morning. – Rappler.com