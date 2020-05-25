MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao could not be any happier with the discipline that his wards have shown throughout the two-month long enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Baguio City.

But if indeed the City of Pines opens up earlier than other cities in the Philippines, Sangiao said it will be business as usual for the Igorot Warriors up north. (READ: Team Lakay confident about return to glory days)

"I only have one plan after the lockdown and that is to go back to our regular training program and routine," Sangiao said.

"The good thing about it is that they stayed locked in and never really relaxed, even though we're in a quarantine period."

"Their fitness levels are very good. I am happy they did their part as athletes during ECQ and they were even posting home workouts on social media."

Now that the city is under a general community quarantine (GCQ), some of its athletes have made their way to the gym and decided to call it their home until restrictions ease up.

In this way, they can maximize their time in the gym while also avoiding going out every day.

Take ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio for example. (READ: Young Stars Pacio, Kingad leading Team Lakay new generation)

“Joshua and the others are already living here in the gym, in-house," Sangiao said.

"Joshua decided to stay here, so he does not have to go out often. On the other hand, we go here 2 to 3 times a week. They look like they did not miss a beat because they were disciplined during the quarantine."

While the return of actual competition remains up in the air, Sangiao believes it pays not to be complacent.

And if ONE Championship calls them up, he has no doubt that they will be ready.

"The plan now is to build up again, train hard, and refocus. As much as possible, we want to pick up where we left off," he said.

"I think in one month, they will be in competition shape." – Rappler.com