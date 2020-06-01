MANILA, Philippines – His quest for international acclaim stalled thrice by the coronavirus, Giemel Magramo will finally get his chance on August 1 when he tangles with Japanese Junto Nakatani for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The Magramo-Nakatani bout was first scheduled on April 14, moved to June 6, and reset to July 4 before the Japan Boxing Commission pushed it back further to make sure everything will be in order on fight day.

Despite the fight delays, Magramo remains upbeat, according to Liza Elorde, who manages the pride of Paranaque City with husband Johnny.

"He's determined and primed for a title shot," said Elorde. "He's always ready as he trains daily at the Elorde Sports Center which is walking distance from his home at Fourth Estate"

The 25-year-old Magramo holds a 24-1 record with 20 knockouts under the tutelage of his father, Melvin, who lost to eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision 22 years ago at the Cebu Coliseum.

After losing by decision to Pakistani Muhammed Wasseem in November 2016 in South Korea, Magramo bounced back by stopping his last 7 opponents and emerging as the WBO No. 1 contender.

The 22-year-old Nakatani totes a perfect 20-0 slate with 15 knockouts, highlighted by a sixth-round stoppage of former International Boxing Federation champion Milan Melindo last October.

Nakatani has also knocked out Filipinos Joel Taduran, Jeronil Borres, Dexter Alimento, and Philip Luis Cuerdo in that order.

No wonder, Elorde foresees a close fight between the two power punchers.

"It's an even fight. We will find out who's better in the ring," said Elorde, stressing that Magramo needs to throw more punches than usual to beat Nakatani, a southpaw.

At 5-foot-7 1/2, Nakatani is over 3 inches taller and longer than Magramo, but Elorde is not worried.

"Magramo has a different style and wields power," said Elorde. "Hopefully, he'll be victorious." – Rappler.com