MANILA, Philippines – Two-division world champion Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes will try to solidify her case as the greatest woman mixed martial artist of all time.

The No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter (19-4) in the women’s division will put her legacy at stake as she defends her UFC featherweight title against Canadian brawler Felicia ‘FeeNom’ Spencer (8-1) in UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6 (Sunday, June 7, Manila time) at UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes, who also reigns in the women’s bantamweight division, will have a chance to become the first female fighter in UFC history to successfully defend titles in two divisions.

The defending champion is confident that she can retain her title and write another page in the history book.

“I will win this fight, there’s no doubt in my mind,” said Nunes during the UFC 250 virtual media day. “I’ll follow my path and make history. There’s no doubt in my mind, this is gonna happen. Be ready for it.”

Nunes has a stack of records under her name, including the most wins in UFC women’s history (12) and the most finishes (8) and knockouts (6) in the bantamweight division. Her 10-match streak is also the third longest among the active win streaks.

Despite her longtime dominance, ‘The Lioness’ is not taking her challenger for granted and said she’s expecting a five-round brawl.

“[Spencer] is a tough opponent, I’m expecting her to be very sharp, very smart and so I’ll wait for the best moment to finish this fight,” she said.

“I have a breakdown of [Spencer’s] fight, especially the one against Cris (Cyborg). That was a good view of her game. I know she’s gonna try to clinch and put me against the cage. But I’m ready, I have a good strategy for her,” Nunes added.

This will be the first time that Nunes will defend the featherweight title since taking it from Cris Cyborg in 2018 via round 1 knockout.

The main card of UFC 250 will start at 10 pm ET (10 am, Manila time), while the preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET (6 am Manila time). – Rappler.com