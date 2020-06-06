MANILA, Philippines – Felicia ‘FeeNom’ Spencer will not be intimidated by anyone standing in front of her, even if it’s a living legend.

The Canadian brawler (8-1) is about to challenge the No.1 fighter in the women’s division, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes (19-4), for the featherweight title in UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6 (Sunday, June 7, Manila time) at UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even with the underdog tag, Spencer said she’s not afraid to exchange strikes with one of the greatest fighters in the history of MMA.

“For me, Amanda is just another human being standing in front of me,” Spencer said during the media day of UFC 250. “I always believe that I would not be fazed by big names or anything like that, and I proved it to myself and to the world last summer.”

“I’m honored to stand in front of a legend, grateful for the opportunity, but I’m not fazed by it,” she added.

The 29-year-old fighter expects Nunes to be in her best form on fight day, but still believes her adaptability inside the cage can lead to victory.

“My mental game, I think, is what’s gonna win,” she said. “I take every moment of the fight as a fresh start if I need to.

“I feel so confident that even if something doesn’t go my way, I’m gonna be fine. I’ll be able to switch things up, I’ll adapt and use my pressure, my grind and take the fight where I need to take it.”

Spencer got a championship belt in 2018 after taking the vacant Invicta FC women’s featherweight title over Pam Sorenson via round 4 rear-naked choke.

Iin 2019, ‘FeeNom’ got her first big shot under the UFC brand as she brawled against Cris Cyborg, who dealt her first career loss.

With all her experiences inside the cage, Spencer thinks she’s ready for the biggest break of her career and will not waste the opportunity to pull off a historic upset.

“I’m definitely ready for this moment,” Spencer said. “You don’t always get such a big opportunity, and this is my second big opportunity that I get, so this one’s mine. I’m taking this one.”

Aside from taking the belt, Spencer plans to spoil Nunes’ attempt to be the first female fighter in the history of UFC to defend titles in two weight divisions.

“Unfortunately, she’s gonna be fighting me so I’m not gonna allow her to make history on Saturday night,” she said.

The main card of UFC 250 will start at 10 pm ET (10 am, Manila time), while the preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET (6 am Manila time). – Rappler.com