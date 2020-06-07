MANILA, Philippines – In a historic night, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes (20-4) imposed her rights to the GOAT (greatest of all time) title as she defeated Felicia ‘FeeNom’ Spencer (8-2) via unanimous decision to defend her UFC featherweight title in UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6 (Sunday, June 7, Manila time) at UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With her victory, Nunes, who also holds the bantamweight crown, became the first fighter in UFC history to defend two titles in different weight classes.

“I’m the best on the planet right now,” said Nunes. “Tonight, I proved it once again and did something nobody did before, I’m the greatest of all time.”

The defending champion simply outclassed the Canadian challenger through her striking superiority. But despite the cuts and bruises, Spencer managed to survive Nunes’ onslaught and brought the match to distance.

“Tonight, I had a lot of fun. All the respect to my opponent, I feel so great, I feel so prepared. We all knew that (Spencer) was very tough,” Nunes said.

“I saw right away that I had an advantage on the feet with her and on the ground as well. The fans like to see striking, a lot of action. I want to fight somebody like her to show everybody I can fight 6 rounds.”

Nunes, now on an 11-match streak, added Spencer to the long list of her victims that include big names such as Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and the reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

This was the first time that Nunes defended the featherweight title after taking it from Cyborg last 2018 via 51-second KO in the opening round.

In the clash of bantamweight titans for the co-main event, No. 9 Cody Garbrandt delivered a picture-perfect, last second knockout hit at the end of the second round to defeat the No. 5 Raphael Assuncao.

Meanwhile, bantamweight’s No.2 Aljamain Sterling submitted No. 4 Cory Sandhagen via rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Full card:

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of round 2

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via rear naked choke at 1:28 of round 1

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision

Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO at 1:54 of round 1

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO at 1:14 of round 1

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO at 1:10 of round 2

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO at 4:06 of round 1

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via rear naked choke at 1:20 of round 1

– Rappler.com