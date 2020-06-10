MANILA, Philippines – Johnriel Casimero resumed gym work, Mike Plania prepared to fight, and Shakur Stevenson headlined a boxing card on Tuesday, June 9 (Wednesday, June 10, Philippine time) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Gradually, boxing is rising from the knockdown it suffered from an unseen blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. (READ: Stevenson dominates as boxing returns to Las Vegas)

Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions spearheaded revival efforts by staging 4 fights which saw Stevenson, the World Boxing Organization featherweight champion, knock out Puerto Rican Felix Caraballo in the 6th round in the sport's first major show since the lockdown started mid-March.

Climbing the super featherweight division for the first time, the unbeaten American notched his 14th straight win, 8 by knockout, while pulling down Caraballo to 13-2-2, 9 KOs.

There were no crowds, in adherence to protocols set by the Nevada Athletic Commission, but the bouts got aired over ESPN platforms.

Another card headlined by former world champion Jessie Magdaleno's featherweight clash with Yenifel Vicente will be held on June 11.

On June 16, Plania (23-1, 12 KOs) will become the first Filipino boxer to see action amid the pandemic when he tangles with American Joshua Greer Jr (22-1-1, 12 KOs), the World Boxing Organization No. 1 bantamweight contender.

Plania, one of the stalwarts of JC Manangquil's Sanman Promotions, got the call because he was already training in Miami, Florida when travel restrictions were imposed. (READ: Plania faces Greer, becomes first Filipino to fight amid pandemic)

Though there's no new date yet for Casimero's bantamweight unification showdown with Naoya "Monster" Inoue, supposedly on April 15, the World Boxing Organization champion is continuing his preparations in Las Vegas under head trainer Nonoy Neri and strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia.

In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) visited the gym with Heredia. Casimero said he has finished running for the day.

Inoue (19-0, 16KOs), who holds the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts, is in Japan and his first fight under Top Rank will only be scheduled when he arrives in the US.

Casimero is willing to wait, especially now fights have resumed. – Rappler.com