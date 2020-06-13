MANILA, Philippines – Rolando Navarrete has become the poster boy of cautionary tales not only for boxers but for all athletes. His fall from the height of fame to the depths of ignominy has been told and retold by both local and international media.

At his peak, Navarrete, who turned pro as a 16-year-old in 1973, was considered one of the most feared fighters in the world. He campaigned as a super featherweight in one of the division’s best eras. Four of Navarrete’s fights highlight his colorful career.

Between 1978 to 1981, the super featherweight division was ruled by one of the greatest fighters of all time, Alexis Arguello of Nicaragua. Arguello held the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt, a title he defended 8 times.

Navarrete was on a tear from 1978 to 1980 when he racked up 13 wins and 1 draw. Among his victims were Philippine champion Rey Tam, who was previously stopped by Arguello; future world title contender and North American Boxing Federation (NABF) champion Frankie Duarte; and Jerome Artis, the first boxer to beat Sugar Ray Leonard in the amateur ranks.

On April 4, 1980, Navarrete fought Arguello in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For 4 rounds, the Nicaraguan champion known as “The Explosive Thin Man” methodically broke down Navarrete’s defense and forced the “Bad Boy from Dadiangas” to quit on his stool before the start of the 5th round.

Adriano Golinggon, Navarrete’s patron in General Santos, revealed that the punishment suffered by Navarrete was so severe that it traumatized him and made him want to prematurely retire from boxing.

Tireless

Fortunately for all the other super featherweights, Arguello decided to move up to lightweight to gun for his third world title.

His departure allowed the emergence of 4 names that would engage each other in some of the most thrilling battles in super featherweight history – Navarrete, Cornelius Boza-Edwards, Bobby Chacon, and Rafael Limon.

Incidentally, all 4 of them had been stopped by Arguello.

Boza-Edwards was a Ugandan amateur star who moved to England to escape persecution in his country. He won the WBC title after defeating Limon via unanimous decision.

In his first title defense, Boza-Edwards retained the crown by pummeling Chacon, who retired in the 13th round.

Boza-Edwards was projected to have a long reign as a champion especially after he hurdled two fighters largely considered to be among the best super featherweights in the world.

He traveled to Italy to make his second title defense against Navarrete on August 29, 1981.

Boza-Edwards was installed by experts as the prohibitive favorite. Navarrete, though, showed he was not daunted by the reputation of the reigning champion.

After a generally even first two rounds, Navarrete’s tireless work rate began to pay dividends as he started to negate Boza-Edwards’ height and reach advantage.

In what was easily one of the biggest upsets of the year, Navarrete dropped Boza-Edwards twice in the 4th round before knocking him out in the 5th round.

Revered

Less than 5 months after his breakthrough, Navarrete came home from his base in Hawaii for his first title defense. The challenger was unheralded Choi Chung-Il of South Korea.

Choi, though, had an excellent amateur background as he was an Olympic quarterfinalist and an Asian Game gold medalist.

A crowd estimated to number over 30,000 filled up the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to witness the first world title bout in Manila since the “Thrilla in Manila” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975.

Choi proved he was a better fighter than advertised as he found his range early and peppered Navarrete repeatedly with jabs and right crosses.

The challenger’s aggressiveness paid off as he dropped the Filipino champion in the 5th round. Navarrete got right back up to his feet, but before Choi could press the attack, the bell sounded to end the round.

Choi’s camp protested that the bell was rang prematurely to save the hometown bet.

Navarrete was again on the brink of going down in the 10th round until he caught Choi with a combination capped by a vicious body punch which sent the Korean down to the canvas.

Choi survived the round but Navarrete, like a predator sensing his prey was ripe for the picking, went in for the juggernaut in the 11th round to knock out his challenger.

Snatching victory from the claws of what appeared to be an inevitable defeat endeared Navarrete to Filipino fans who were blown away by his resilience and fighting spirit.

He became one of the most revered names in Philippine sports, perhaps the most popular boxer in the country since Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

Navarrete already had 55 professional fights tucked under his belt, but at just 24 years old, he had yet to reach his full potential. He was tipped to become an even bigger star.

Descent

Navarrete’s second defense happened under the bright lights of Las Vegas where he faced Limon, who just a year earlier had lost to Boza-Edwards.

Perhaps this result made Navarrete overlook the Mexican nicknamed “Bazooka.” In an interview before their face-off, Navarrete remarked “I respect Limon as a human being but I don’t respect his ability. Choi is a tougher opponent.”

The first few rounds of the fight were close until Navarrete started to take control. The Filipino showed he was the more naturally gifted fighter as he effortlessly unloaded right hooks to the head and lefts to the body that battered his Mexican foe.

Limon, however, exhibited resolute defiance in the face of Navarrete’s all-out onslaught.

No matter how much Navarrete landed, Limon simply kept moving forward, oblivious of the fact that he was lagging behind badly on all 3 of the judges’ scorecards.

Navarrete kept on punching, then with 15 seconds left in the 12th round, he could punch no more, his strength and energy seemingly sapped by the granite chin of Limon who had the uncanny ability to absorb all of Navarrete’s strongest combos.

Before the round could finish, Limon unleashed a counter-attack which dropped a totally gassed Navarrete. The Filipino would not beat the count.

Just like that, Navarrete was no longer world champion, and thus began his descent from prominence.

In an interview with Ring TV 37 years after their classic bout, Limon named Navarrete the strongest opponent he had ever faced.

“Navarrete was the hardest opponent. A day after our fight, I was peeing blood because of all the punches he landed on the kidney,” said Limon. “I went to the doctor and he told me that I was ok.”

After the loss to Limon, Navarrete won his next 4 bouts by stoppage before losing to Mario Martinez of Mexico by technical knockout.

Navarrete’s life went on a downward spiral after – from drugs to alcohol to a rape conviction resulting in 3 years in prison in Hawaii. (READ: Broken ex-champ Navarrete cautions about the dangers of drugs)

Today, he is a shell of the champion he once was, unable to talk coherently and seemingly no longer in control of his mental faculties.

His fall from grace, though tragic, was mostly self-inflicted. His reign at the top was as glorious as it was fleeting. – Rappler.com