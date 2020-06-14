MANILA, Philippines – Former ONE strawweight world title challenger Rene "The Challenger" Catalan proved to the world that it is never too late to start anything new.

The founder of Catalan Fighting System began mixed martial arts at the age of 34, usually the time when most athletes are at or past their peak.

But for Catalan, his background in wushu made the transition a whole lot easier.

"I know I was a bit old when I started in MMA, but I only adjusted for a bit because I came from a wushu background," Catalan said.

"If I didn't come from that background, I think I would have struggled in MMA. Aside from the style, it also taught me discipline, focus, and dedication."

Catalan admitted that there were doubts about his capabilities since mixed martial arts is not the easiest sport to master. (READ: How Rene Catalan made one of martial arts' most incredible comebacks)

But he has always been a martial artist through and through and he made sure to silence the doubters as he became one of the best athletes in his weight class.

"The competition here is no joke. I knew when I signed with ONE, a lot of people doubted me, they thought that I wouldn't transition well," Catalan said.

"But my training principles, my mentality, and everything that I've learned when I was competing as a wushu athlete helped me adapt."

Seven years have passed since his ONE debut and Catalan now owns the longest winning streak in the division as he racked up 6 straight wins to earn a shot at the ONE strawweight title held by compatriot Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

He may have lost that night, but he is determined to bounce back and achieve his longtime dream of becoming a world champion in ONE Championship.

"Despite my age, I am confident," Catalan said.

"I still have a lot of goals and I know that if I stick to my strengths, which is my wushu, it will be easier for me." – Rappler.com